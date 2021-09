People First will hold their monthly meeting from 4-5 pm, Tuesday, Sept. 7 at Sylvania Park in Fairmont. We will have a potluck picnic (People First will provide the paper products and main dish). We ask those attending to provide a dish to pass (ex: salad, raw veggies, fresh fruit or a dessert, plus their own beverage). Anybody needing a ride to this event or has questions about People First should call Pat Kietzer at (507) 848-5017.