AUD/USD could still visit 0.7360 – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, EUR/USD remains firm and could advance to the 1.1910 area in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “Yesterday, we expected EUR to ‘test the major resistance at 1.1865’ and we held the view that ‘a sustained rise above this level is unlikely’. Our view was not wrong as EUR rose to 1.1876 even though the advance was more resilient than expected as EUR closed on a firm note at 1.1873 (+0.30%). While overbought, the advance in EUR is not showing any signs of weakening just yet. In other words, further EUR strength seems likely. That said, the next major resistance at 1.1910 could be out of reach (there is a minor resistance at 1.1895). Support is at 1.1850 but only a break of 1.1830 would indicate that the current upward pressure has eased.”