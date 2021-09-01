Cancel
AUD/USD could still visit 0.7360 – UOB

By Pablo Piovano
FXStreet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, there is still room for AUD/USD to reach the 0.7360 level in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “We did not anticipate the sharp rise in AUD to 0.7341 and the subsequent rapid retreat from the high (we were expecting AUD to trade within a range of 0.7275/0.7310). Despite the advance, upward momentum has not improved by much. From here, AUD could retest the 0.7340 level but the major resistance at 0.7360 is unlikely to come under threat. Support is at 0.7300 followed by 0.7285.”

www.fxstreet.com

CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD now moved into a consolidative phase – UOB

According to FX Strategists at UOB Group, EUR/USD is now seen navigating the 1.1795-1.1895 range. 24-hour view: “Our expectations for EUR to ‘trade sideways’ yesterday was incorrect and it fell to 1.1836 before closing on a soft note at 1.1839 (-0.24%). Despite the relatively sharp decline, downward momentum has not improved by much. That said, there is room for EUR to weaken to 1.1820. The major support at 1.1795 is not expected to come into the picture. Resistance is at 1.1860 followed by 1.1875.”
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY: Rising bets for a move above 110.55 – UOB

Chances for USD/JPY to surpass the 110.55 level in the near term remain on the rise, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “Yesterday, we expected USD to ‘drift lower to 109.55’. Our view was incorrect as USD dropped to 109.67 before staging a surprisingly strong advance (high of 110.31 in NY). The advance has gathered momentum and USD could strengthen further. That said, overbought conditions suggest that a break of the major resistance at 110.55 is unlikely. Support is at 110.10 followed by 109.95.”
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY: Looks consolidative within 109.30-110.55 – UOB

There is no change in the consolidative stance around USD/JPY, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “Yesterday, we expected USD to ‘consolidate and trade within a 109.55/110.00 range’. Our view for consolidation was not wrong even though USD traded within a narrower range than expected (109.69/109.94). Despite the quiet price actions, the underlying tone appears to have softened somewhat and USD could drift lower to 109.55. For today, a clear break of this level is unlikely (next support is at 109.30). Resistance is 110.00.”
Currenciesactionforex.com

AUD/USD Breakout Likely To Occur

Since Monday’s trading session, the Australian Dollar has declined by 33 pips or 0.44% against the US Dollar. The currency pair breached the 50– hour simple moving average at 0.7438 during the Asian session on Tuesday. By and large, bearish traders are likely to continue to pressure the exchange rate...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD revisits lows in the 1.1850 zone on USD gains

EUR/USD debilitates further to the mid-1.1800s on Tuesday. The dollar’s recovery mimics the rebound in US yields. Economic Sentiment in Germany, EMU disappoints in September. Sellers keep dictating the rules around the European currency in the first half of the week and now force EUR/USD to slip back to the...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD to edge higher towards 0.76 while above 0.7390 – SocGen

The AUD/USD pair has staged an impressive recovery from the nadir of 0.7106 in August. The aussie is dropping back towards 0.7400 but while above 0.7390, AUD/USD has potential to hit the 0.7600 level, in the view of economists at Société Générale report. “The short-covering squeeze in AUD/USD ties in...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD looks ready to re-test 1.3910 – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, Cable could be headed towards the 1.390 mark and above in the next weeks. 24-hour view: Last Friday, we highlighted that ‘solid upward momentum suggests that the current advance in GBP is likely to break 1.3850 and head towards 1.3885’. We added, ‘the major resistance at 1.3910 is likely out of reach’. Our view was not wrong as GBP soared to 1.3891 before pulling back. Deeply overbought conditions indicate that the current GBP strength is ready to take a breather. In other words, GBP is likely to trade sideways for today, expected to be between 1.3825 and 1.3890.”
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD: Some consolidation looks likely near term – UOB

AUD/USD could move into a consolidative phase in the short-term horizon, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “While we expected AUD to strengthen last Friday, we were of the view that ‘a sustained rise above 0.7430 is unlikely’. Our view for AUD to strengthen was not wrong but we did not anticipate the rapid manner by which AUD popped to 0.7478 and the subsequent pullback. Deeply overbought conditions suggest that AUD is unlikely to strengthen further. For today, AUD is more likely to consolidate and trade between 0.7410 and 0.7470.”
Currenciesactionforex.com

AUD/USD Bulls Likely To Prevail

On Friday, the Australian Dollar edged higher by 62 pips or 0.84% against the US Dollar. The currency pair tested the upper line of an ascending channel pattern at 0.7464 during Friday’s trading session. Everything being equal, the AUD/USD exchange rate is likely to continue to trend bullish during the...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Recovery in EUR/USD now targets 1.1910 – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, EUR/USD remains firm and could advance to the 1.1910 area in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “Yesterday, we expected EUR to ‘test the major resistance at 1.1865’ and we held the view that ‘a sustained rise above this level is unlikely’. Our view was not wrong as EUR rose to 1.1876 even though the advance was more resilient than expected as EUR closed on a firm note at 1.1873 (+0.30%). While overbought, the advance in EUR is not showing any signs of weakening just yet. In other words, further EUR strength seems likely. That said, the next major resistance at 1.1910 could be out of reach (there is a minor resistance at 1.1895). Support is at 1.1850 but only a break of 1.1830 would indicate that the current upward pressure has eased.”
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD now looks to re-visit 0.7480 – UOB

AUD/USD remains firm and could now attempt a test of the 0.7480 level in the short-term horizon, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that AUD ‘could break 0.7390 but overbought conditions suggest it may not be able to maintain a foothold above this level’. Our view for a higher AUD was not wrong but it easily took out 0.7390 and rose to 0.7410 before settling on a firm note at 0.7403 (+0.47%). While still overbought, there is chance for the advance in AUD to rise towards the major resistance at 0.7430 first before a pullback can be expected. For today, a sustained rise above 0.7430 is unlikely. On the downside, a break of 0.7370 (minor support is at 0.7385) would indicate that the current AUD strength is ready to take a breather.”
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD: Momentum improves further and targets 1.3910 – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group noted Cable’s upward bias keeps improving and now focuses on the 1.3900 mark and above in the near term. 24-hour view: “We expected a stronger GBP yesterday but we were of the view that ‘a sustained advance above 1.3800 is unlikely’. We underestimated GBP strength as it surged to 1.3840 before closing on a firm note at 1.3833 (+0.48%). Solid upward momentum suggests that the current advance in GBP is likely to break 1.3850 and head towards 1.3885. For today, the major resistance at 1.3910 is likely out of reach. Support is at 1.3810 followed by 1.3790.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY points to further consolidation – UOB

No changes to the consolidative stance in USD/JPY, which is still seen within the 109.30-110.55 range in the next weeks, commented FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “Yesterday, we highlighted that ‘the current movement is deemed as part of a consolidation phase’ and we expected USD to ‘trade sideways within a 109.75/110.30 range’. Our view for consolidation was not wrong but USD traded within a much narrower range than expected (109.90/110.11). USD opened on a soft in Asia and the bias is shifting to the downside. That said, any weakness is unlikely to challenge the major support at 109.50 (109.70 is already quite a strong support). Resistance is at 110.00 followed 110.15.”
Currenciesinvesting.com

AUD/USD, NZD/USD And AUD/JPY Forecast

AUD/USD longs at first support at 7310/00 worked perfectly on the run to the target and strong resistance at 7390/7410 for profit taking. We topped exactly here in the afternoon and held. NZD/USD beat 6970/80 for a buy signal and yesterday we hit the next target of 7120. This is...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD faces extra gains above 1.3850 – UOB

According to FX Strategists at UOB Group, Cable remains in a consolidative range in the near term, although further upside is expected above 1.3850. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘momentum indicators still appear to be ‘neutral’’ and we expected GBP to ‘trade sideways between 1.3720 and 1.3780’. GBP subsequently traded between 1.3732 and 1.3800 before closing largely unchanged at 1.3768 (+0.08%). The underlying tone has improved somewhat and GBP could edge above 1.3800. For today, a sustained advance above this level is unlikely (next resistance is at 1.3850). Support is at 1.3745 followed by 1.3720.”
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Upside momentum improves – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group noted EUR/USD could now advance to the 1.1835 level in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that EUR ‘could strengthen further’ but the ‘the next major resistance at 1.1835 is likely out of reach for now’. EUR subsequently rose to 1.1809 before trading sideways. While upward momentum has slowed, there is room for EUR to edge higher. However, the major resistance at 1.1835 is still likely out of reach (minor resistance is at 1.1820). Support is at 1.1780 followed by 1.1765.”
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

No change to the rangebound theme in USD/JPY – UOB

UOB Group’s FX Strategists still see USD/JPY navigating within the 109.30-110.55 range in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “Yesterday, we held the view that ‘the bias for USD is on the downside but the major support at 109.30 is likely out of reach’. Our view was incorrect as USD traded sideways between 109.69 and 109.96. Momentum indicators are mostly neutral and USD could continue to trade sideways, albeit at a slightly higher range of 109.75/110.10.”
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY still locked within the 109.30/110.55 range – UOB

Further consolidation in USD/JPY stays well in the pipeline for USD/JPY, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “We highlighted last Friday that USD ‘could drift lower to 109.80’. We added, ‘the next support at 109.60 is unlikely to come under threat’. However, USD rose to 110.26 before dropping back down to 109.77. Downward momentum is beginning to build and the bias for today is on the downside. A break of 109.60 would not be surprising but the next major support at 109.30 is likely out of reach. Resistance is at 109.95 followed by 110.10.”
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD: Upside momentum loses traction – UOB

UOB Group’s FX Strategists noted the recent upside bias in AUD/USD could be running out of steam. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘further AUD strength would not be surprising but the chance of AUD breaking the major resistance at 0.7305 is not high’. However, AUD did not strengthen further as it eased off from 0.7280 before closing on a soft note at 0.7238 (-0.52%). Downward momentum is beginning to build and the bias has shifted to the downside. That said, any weakness is expected to encounter strong support at 0.7200. Resistance is at 0.7255 followed by 0.7270.”

