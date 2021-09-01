AUD/USD could still visit 0.7360 – UOB
In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, there is still room for AUD/USD to reach the 0.7360 level in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “We did not anticipate the sharp rise in AUD to 0.7341 and the subsequent rapid retreat from the high (we were expecting AUD to trade within a range of 0.7275/0.7310). Despite the advance, upward momentum has not improved by much. From here, AUD could retest the 0.7340 level but the major resistance at 0.7360 is unlikely to come under threat. Support is at 0.7300 followed by 0.7285.”www.fxstreet.com
Comments / 0