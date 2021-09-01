Cancel
BOJ’s Wakatabe: Timing of Japan’s economic recovery will be delayed

By Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBank of Japan (BOJ) Deputy Governor Masazumi Wakatabe is back on the wires now, via Reuters, raising doubts on the Japanese economic recovery. Climate change could put downward pressure on prices, economy short-term. Given pressure economy may face from climate change, economic policy must be more accommodative. Timing of Japan’s...

www.fxstreet.com

