BOJ’s Wakatabe: Timing of Japan’s economic recovery will be delayed

In the past few weeks, the financial markets have experienced geopolitical tensions, volatile economic data, and uncertain central banks’ outlooks. The most important fundamental that investors were awaiting was the Jackson Hole symposium to gain an insight into the Fed’s outlook towards tapering. Many Fed officials have expressed their views in favor of tapering as early as 2021 with potential interest rates increase in early 2022. However, Fed Chair Powell stated on multiple occasions that a precondition for tapering is substantial progress in price stability and the labor market -- the dual mandate of the central bank. At the Jackson Hole symposium, Powell confirmed that the Fed could begin tapering; however, that is not a signal of a potential increase in interest rates in the near future as there is more progress to be made to achieve maximum employment. The employment data in June and July projected strong growth in the labor market, but the recent increase in cases related to the delta variant may increase uncertainty in the months ahead. As we approach Friday, the sentiment remains that there is a very low probability that NFP economic data will clarify this uncertainty as the fear surrounding the delta variant takes its toll on consumer confidence.