Military

In show of support, U.S. warships sail through Taiwan Strait

dallassun.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA U.S. warship and a U.S. Coast Guard cutter sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Friday. The moves came after military assault drills were conducted last week by China, which lays claim to Taiwan. The U.S. Navy said an "Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, the Kidd, and the Coast Guard cutter,...

