Texas State

Supreme Court allows Texas' controversial abortion ban to take effect

By DEVIN DWYER
6abc
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court will be moving forward with a controversial ban on most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy that's set to take effect on Sept. 1. The American Civil Liberties Union confirmed the news late Tuesday night. "The Supreme Court has not responded to our emergency request to block...

6abc.com

Related
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

How a Massachusetts case could end the Texas abortion law

The Supreme Court’s Whole Woman’s Health decision not to block the Texas post-six-week abortion ban has caused terrified abortion providers to shut down despite the ban’s flagrant violation of Roe v. Wade. A particularly chilling aspect of the Texas law empowers any civilian anywhere to sue Texans who aid in an abortion and to collect a bounty of at least $10,000 if they win in court.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Texas governor says rape and incest victims have six weeks to get abortion as he defends controversial new law

Greg Abbott has defended new abortion laws in Texas by saying victims of rape and incest will have “at least six weeks” to terminate their pregnancy.The Texas Governor was asked why he was forcing a rape or incest victim to carry their child to term on Tuesday.“It doesn’t require that at all, because obviously it provides at least six weeks for a person to be able to get an abortion,” he replied.Mr Abbott was blasted on social media for the comments, with many pointing out that most women don’t know that they’re pregnant at six weeks.San Antonio Mayor Julian...
Texas Statelanthorn.com

Texas abortion bill stirs unrest on campus

This past Thursday Sept. 2, a pro-life group organized a protest in GVSU’s Allendale Campus’ designated free speech space in front of the Cook Carillon Tower. There was an older man standing holding a huge cross with posters on either side of him, one with images of bloody fetuses that said “Abortion is Murder,” and another with an assortment of bible verses on it.
Congress & Courtsshepherdexpress.com

New Republican Supreme Court Unleashes Texas Vigilantes to Destroy Abortion Rights

With a new Trumped-up, rightwing majority on the U.S. Supreme Court eager to destroy a half century of legal protection for the constitutional rights of women to make their own health decisions about pregnancy, we knew they wanted to roll back history to an earlier age. But we never expected to suddenly find ourselves back in the mid-1800s with lawless vigilantes roaming the countryside punishing their fellow citizens.
Congress & CourtsMinneapolis Star Tribune

In dead of night, Supreme Court proved it has too much power

The Supreme Court's recent reliance on the so-called shadow docket to make major rulings — on display this week in its decision to let Texas end legal abortion after six weeks, at least for now — throws the problem of judicial power in a representative democracy into sharp relief. First,...
Texas Statesanantoniopost.com

Unique Texas Abortion Law Creates Legal Confusion

WASHINGTON - The Texas anti-abortion law, which was allowed to go into effect last week despite being in clear conflict with decades-old precedents set by the United States Supreme Court in the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, is a complex piece of legal engineering. It was intentionally built to avoid...
Congress & CourtsSlate

The Supreme Court Has Just Two Days to Decide the Fate of Roe v. Wade

In a few months, the Supreme Court will hear a case that gives the conservative justices an opportunity to overrule Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortion at early stages of pregnancy. But Texas can’t wait that long. In May, the state’s Republican lawmakers passed a law known as SB 8 that outlaws abortion after six weeks. But SB 8 is unique: It empowers private citizens, not government officials, to enforce it. The measure allows any random stranger to bring a lawsuit in state court against any individual who “aids or abets” an abortion in Texas after six weeks. Anyone in the country may file such a suit against abortion “abettors” in any state court within Texas. If the plaintiff wins, they collect a minimum of $10,000 plus attorneys’ fees. And if they win a case against an abortion provider, the court must shut down that clinic. If the provider somehow prevails, they collect nothing, not even attorneys’ fees.
Texas State6abc

DOJ pledges support for reproductive health care after Texas abortion ban

Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a statement Monday on the new near-total abortion ban in Texas saying violence against people seeking reproductive care or clinics offering care will not be tolerated. "The department will provide support from federal law enforcement when an abortion clinic or reproductive health center is under...

