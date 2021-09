These days’ people are getting troubled by overwhelming feelings. People find it challenging to get back to everyday life between family life, juggling work, and different commitments. They are finding it hard to strike a balance between personal and professional responsibility. However, it is not that hard. You must make a timetable and unwind your cognitive and physical health. You will have to develop a positive approach to life and learn how to manage your anxiety level. You must have the patience to observe what is happening to your overall health and take the necessary steps to rectify the same.