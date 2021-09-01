Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Dorado County, CA

Red Flag Warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe and Truckee Area by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 02:57:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-01 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe and Truckee Area RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR UNSTABLE CONDITIONS, GUSTY WINDS, AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR THE EASTERN SIERRA AND WESTERN NEVADA * Changes...None. * Affected Area...Fire Zone 272 Greater Lake Tahoe and Truckee Area, Fire Zone 420 Northern Sierra Front including Carson City, Douglas, Storey, Southern Washoe, Western Lyon, and Far Southern Lassen Counties, Fire Zone 421 Southern Sierra Front including Alpine, Northern Mono, Southern Lyon and and Western Mineral Counties. * Winds...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Winds gusts may exceed 45 mph over ridge lines in the Sierra. * Humidity...Minimum values 5 to 15 percent. * Duration...3 to 6 hours Wednesday afternoon. Longer duration likely for exposed midslopes and ridges. * Impacts...The combination of unstable conditions, gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alpine, CA
State
Nevada State
County
El Dorado County, CA
County
Placer County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Flag Warning#Preparedness#Greater Lake Tahoe#The Eastern Sierra#Southern Sierra Front#Sierra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Florida judge allows school mask mandates to continue despite governor's appeal

(CNN) — A Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron Desantis on Wednesday and allowed schools in the state to mandate face-masks while the case is appealed at a higher level. The ruling from Second Circuit Judge John Cooper, effective immediately, means the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates -- which ends sanctions against several school districts who have implemented such mandates.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen: US on track to default on national debt in October

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday warned congressional leaders that the U.S. is on track to default on the national debt in October if the White House and Congress are unable to raise the debt limit. In a Wednesday letter, Yellen said that the Treasury Department would likely run out...
Richmond, VAPosted by
The Hill

McAuliffe praises removal of Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) on Wednesday praised the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue in Richmond. "I'm glad these statues are down. Elections do matter. We now have a Democratic legislature which allowed us to pass legislation so that we could actually begin to take these statues," the former governor and current Democratic gubernatorial nominee told MSNBC's Geoff Bennett.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Economic oddity: Record job openings and many unemployed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The disconnect is jarring: Across the United States, employers who are desperate to fill jobs have posted a record-high number of job openings. They’re raising pay, too, and dangling bonuses to people who accept job offers or recruit their friends. And yet millions more Americans are unemployed...
San Jose, CAPosted by
The Hill

Fraud trial begins against Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes

The fraud trial for Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes began in San Jose, Calif., on Wednesday, with the prosecution and defense delivering opening arguments in the highly anticipated case. Holmes and Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, the former president and chief operating officer of Theranos and at one point Holmes’s boyfriend, were both...
ProtestsPosted by
The Associated Press

Police planning to reinstall Capitol fence ahead of rally

WASHINGTON (AP) — Law enforcement concerned by the prospect for violence at a rally in the nation’s capital next week are planning to reinstall protective fencing that surrounded the U.S. Capitol for months after the Jan. 6 insurrection there, according to a person familiar with the discussions. Though no specific...

Comments / 0

Community Policy