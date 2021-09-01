Red Flag Warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe and Truckee Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 02:57:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-01 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe and Truckee Area RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR UNSTABLE CONDITIONS, GUSTY WINDS, AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR THE EASTERN SIERRA AND WESTERN NEVADA * Changes...None. * Affected Area...Fire Zone 272 Greater Lake Tahoe and Truckee Area, Fire Zone 420 Northern Sierra Front including Carson City, Douglas, Storey, Southern Washoe, Western Lyon, and Far Southern Lassen Counties, Fire Zone 421 Southern Sierra Front including Alpine, Northern Mono, Southern Lyon and and Western Mineral Counties. * Winds...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Winds gusts may exceed 45 mph over ridge lines in the Sierra. * Humidity...Minimum values 5 to 15 percent. * Duration...3 to 6 hours Wednesday afternoon. Longer duration likely for exposed midslopes and ridges. * Impacts...The combination of unstable conditions, gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity.