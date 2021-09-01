Cancel
Avery County, NC

Flash Flood Watch issued for Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 01:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Avery; Buncombe; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Haywood; Henderson; Madison; McDowell Mountains; Mitchell; Northern Jackson; Polk Mountains; Rutherford Mountains; Southern Jackson; Transylvania; Yancey FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of western North Carolina, including the following areas, Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains, Eastern McDowell, Eastern Polk, Greater Burke, Greater Caldwell, Greater Rutherford, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, McDowell Mountains, Mitchell, Northern Jackson, Polk Mountains, Rutherford Mountains, Southern Jackson, Transylvania and Yancey. * Through this afternoon. * Showers and and a few thunderstorms will continue early this morning as the remnants of Tropical Depression Ida move over the southern Appalachians. The heaviest rainfall is expected through daybreak. Additional rainfall of around an inch, with locally higher amounts is expected through that time. * The expected heavy rainfall will result in some streams and creeks overflowing their banks, likely flooding some roadways. Deep ponding of water in low-lying and poor drainage areas may also flood some roadways.

alerts.weather.gov

