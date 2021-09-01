Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Lassen County, Surprise Valley California by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-31 22:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-31 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Lassen County; Surprise Valley California; Western Lassen, Eastern Plumas, and Eastern Sierra Counties RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR NORTHEAST CALIFORNIA AND NORTHWEST NEVADA This Red Flag will be allowed to expire at 11PM for the Surprise Valley, Western Lassen, Eastern Plumas, and Eastern Sierra Counties, Eastern Lassen County, and Northern Washoe County. Winds have decreased below critical criteria and will continue to diminish overnight.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0