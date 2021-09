LIBERTY HILL — A tough second quarter was just too much for the home team Liberty Hill to overcome as Killeen Ellison held on to a 12-7 victory Friday night. “I felt like, personally, that we didn’t have our kids ready to play and that falls on me,” Liberty Hill coach Kent Walker said. “It’s very disappointing. It was a frustrating night, we couldn’t get anything going offensively. We never got any rhythm going. We are going to have to go back to the drawing board and make sure we put a better product out on the field next week.”