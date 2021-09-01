United Way of Pickens County recognizes donors

COUNTY — United Way of Pickens County celebrated this year’s achievements and recognized local donation campaigns during its annual meeting on Thursday morning. “United Way truly is a community organization and is driven by community members who volunteer their time and resources to fight for the education, financial stability and basic needs of every person in Pickens County,” United Way of Pickens County campaign manager Lyndy Schonhar said. “It has certainly been a year for the books. Though it hasn’t been easy and the ride.