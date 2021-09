Have you ever heard of R.E.D. Friday’s? R.E.D. is the acronym for Remember Everyone Deployed. This tradition began following the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001 as troops began to be dispersed throughout the Middle East. In tribute of those actively serving (as well as their families), wearing a red shirt on Fridays has become a symbol of remembrance and honor. It can be a plain red shirt or a more specific one as shown above. Either way, the meaning behind the color is what is important to remember.