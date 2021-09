(RTTNews) - The euro area recovered at a faster-than-estimated pace in the second quarter from the Covid-driven downturn, revised data from Eurostat showed on Tuesday. Gross domestic product grew 2.2 percent sequentially in the second quarter, bigger than the initial estimate of 2.0 percent. The growth reversed the 0.3 percent fall in the first quarter and the 0.4 percent drop in the fourth quarter of 2020.