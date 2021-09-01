Free MLB Picks For Today 9/1/2021
Cardinals at Reds—There was a rainout on Tuesday so they make this game up with a doubleheader. Game 1 MLB pick is St Louis Cardinals +120. Starting for St Louis is Miles Mikolas. The righthander makes his fourth start of the season and has given up four earned runs in 13 1/3rd innings of work. Sonny Gray to go for the Reds. Gray has faced the Cardinals twice this year allowing thirteen earned runs with four homers in seven innings. Team is 1-6 in his past seven starts against St Louis dating back to the 2019 campaign. Reds have lost four of six as this series began. Past ten game Cincinnati batting .214 with a bullpen ERA 4.97 and WHIP 1.42. Cardinals outperforming the Reds in both areas in this span. Play St Louis +120 in Game 1.www.tonyspicks.com
Comments / 0