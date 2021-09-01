Free MLB Picks For Today 9/1/2021

The Minnesota Twins (58-76) will battle the Tampa Bay Rays (85-50) in a three-game weekend tournament at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 4:05 PM ET. Minnesota lost a short two-game set versus the Chicago Cubs after a 1-3 defeat in the series opener on Tuesday and a 0-3 shutout loss on Wednesday. The Twins earned their third straight losses after the team gave up Game 1 of a series versus the Tampa Bay Rays at 3-5 on Friday. Minnesota fell behind Tampa at 5-2 after the 5th frame and scored only one run in the 8th with five base hits resulting in their defeat. Starter Randy Dobnak lasted for 7.0 innings of work while giving away five earned runs on six hits and struck out two hitters of the Rays in the loss. Shortstop/2nd Baseman Jorge Polanco scored one run on a double and drove two RBIs in the losing effort. Catcher Ryan Jeffers acquired a one-run score on one hit with an RBI for the Twins.