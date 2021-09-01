Cancel
Watch: Ryu Jun Yeol And Jeon Do Yeon Are Mysteriously Drawn To Each Other In “Lost” Highlight Clip

By L. Kim
Soompi
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Lost” has shared an intriguing new highlight video!. The JTBC drama tells the stories of average people who realize they haven’t become anything throughout their lives and try their best to see the spotlight. Jeon Do Yeon stars as Boo Jung, a ghostwriter in her 40s who feels lost and as if she hasn’t been able to amount to anything. Ryu Jun Yeol stars as Kang Jae, a man who runs a service where employees act out whatever roles clients request.

