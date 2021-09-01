Cancel
Apple crushes pay equity Slack channel but permits fun dog, dad jokes and gaming channels

By Rida Imran
ithinkdiff.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple is facing serious pushback from employees on the company’s overall culture of swiping issues under the rug. Slack became the aggrieved employees’ platform to discuss hybrid remote work policy, pay equity, discrimination, and other concerns which have become very public. So, to contain the company’s privacy and crush dissident voices, Apple has banned Slack channels that discuss non-work-related topics because they violate the company’s policy.

