Game Recap: Fever Score Last 10 Points to Beat Sparks at Home

WNBA.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indiana Fever scored the last 10 points in the final 2:52 of Tuesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Sparks to come back for a 74-72 win. Kelsey Mitchell scored the final five points, including a 3-point field goal with 1:19 remaining to tie the game. Following a turnover by the Sparks on the offensive end, Mitchell came up with the loose ball and was fouled with 15.3 seconds remaining. The 83 percent free throw shooter for her career stepped to the line and knocked down the two decisive free throws to snap the seven-game skid to the Sparks for the Fever.

fever.wnba.com

Mitchell, McCowan help Fever beat Sparks 74-72

Kelsey Mitchell scored 25 points, Teaira McCowan added 15 — including two free throws to cap the scoring with 15.3 seconds to play — and tied her career high with 19 rebounds and the Indiana Fever beat the Los Angeles Sparks 74-72 on Tuesday night. Nneka Ogwumike made two free...

