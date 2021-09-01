Press book series celebrates + literature
The University of Nebraska Press is organizing a new book series that will highlight LGBTQ+ authors. The Zero Street Fiction series will invite submissions of novels and short story collections from new and established LGBTQ+ authors that feature LGBTQ+ characters and/or themes. The series editors are Timothy Schaffert, Susan Rosowski Professor of English and bestselling author of “The Perfume Thief,” and SJ Sindu, author of “Blue-Skinned Gods.”news.unl.edu
