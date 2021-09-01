Press book series celebrates + literature

"Hirschfeld: The Biography" Born in 1903 in St. Louis, he was known as the kid who liked to draw. Because the family was very poor, they flitted from place to place, five in short order. But finally they settled down, after his father abandoned the family, and Al Hirschfeld’s luck changed. At the age of 10, his mother recognized his talent and sent him to a children’s Saturday art class at the University School of Fine Arts, and eventually he enrolled there at the age of 21. He ended up as one of the greatest caricaturists of the 20th Century — some say the greatest. He drew hundreds of sketches each year, 10,000 in all. He died just shy of 100 years of age in 2003. A Broadway theatre is named after him.