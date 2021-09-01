Campbell retirement reception is Sept. 9

A retirement reception for Stan Campbell, director of Campus Recreation, is 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Lied Commons. Remarks are scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Campbell is retiring Sept. 30 after 42 years of service to the university. He first joined the university in 1979 as the intramural sports and recreation facilities coordinator, then become director of Campus Recreation in 1982. Concurrently he held positions as the assistant vice chancellor for Student Affairs (2000-2007) and the associate vice chancellor for Student Affairs (2007-2018). Prior to service at Nebraska, Campbell served in intramural and physical education roles at Western Illinois University and Simpson College.