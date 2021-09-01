CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's when Mac Jones emerged as New England Patriots' No. 1 QB

By ESPN.com
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick always said he would be looking for consistency and production over time when it came to evaluating the quarterback competition between Cam Newton and Mac Jones. Newton was released Monday and Jones, drafted No. 15 overall in the first round this...

www.chatsports.com

Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mac Jones’ girlfriend reacts to rookie quarterback getting starting job after Cam Newton cut

It’s official. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones will run the offense for the New England Patriots. Just in case you have been too busy watching videos of cute kittens on YouTube, Jones got the QB1 status for Patriots coach Bill Belichick after veteran signal-caller Cam Newton got cut. While the move came as a surprise to many, it’s hard to argue with Belichick, who only has 189,586 Super Bowl rings to his name (unofficially).
NFLNew York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend celebrates QB getting Patriots starting job

Mac Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is proud of her man after he won the Patriots’ quarterback battle following Cam Newton’s surprise release Tuesday. The University of Alabama alumna took to her Instagram Story to re-post loving messages from friends and family after Jones became New England’s starting QB. One post...
NFLUSA Today

Here’s what Nick Saban told Bill Belichick about Mac Jones before the draft

Prior to the 2021 NFL draft, coach Bill Belichick did diligent research on former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones — who land with the New England patriots at 15th overall. It’s well documented that Belichick and Alabama head coach Nick Saban have a close relationship. With New England preparing to take Jones, Saban peeled back the curtain on what teams were asking about the quarterback.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Names NFL’s Worst Quarterback Situation

Colin Cowherd doesn’t have too much faith in the New England Patriots‘ quarterback situation right now. The Patriots were one of five teams to take a quarterback in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, joining the Jaguars, Jets, 49ers and Bears. Three of the five have pretty solid quarterback situations. The Jaguars have Trevor Lawrence and Gardner Minshew. The 49ers have Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance. The Bears have Andy Dalton and Justin Fields. What about the Patriots?
NFLCollege Football News

Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots Prediction, Game Preview

Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch. How much do you really believe in a rookie quarterback in his first game?. Mac Jones might turn out to be a special talent for the Patriots, but he’s about to get hit hard by a Miami defense that led the NFL in interceptions and was second in touchdown passes allowed. With a loaded secondary and a terrific group of corners, the Dolphins will be a master class in NFL reads in Game One.
NFLPosted by
CBS Boston

Mac Jones, Jakobi Meyers, Matthew Judon All The Best At Their Position In Preseason, According to Pro Football Focus

BOSTON (CBS) — Pro Football Focus is a website dedicated to grading every player on every team for every snap of NFL action that is played. Pro Football Focus is also a website that has been mightily impressed by the Patriots this preseason. So impressed, in fact, that the Patriots have three players who are currently the highest graded players at their respective position. Rookie Mac Jones’ current spot as the best quarterback in the NFL is certainly the headline … The highest-graded QBs so far this preseason 🎯 pic.twitter.com/sfDS55wJtf — PFF (@PFF) August 23, 2021 …  but Jakobi Meyers being the highest-graded wide receiver and...
NFLLas Cruces Sun-News

Opinion: Patriots should start Mac Jones over Cam Newton at QB — here's why

FOXBORO — What more is there left to see?. That was the first thought that crossed my mind after a blazing-hot Patriots practice ended on Wednesday. It marked the 18th day of Patriots training camp and third without Cam Newton, who is due to return to practice Thursday after missing the start of practices this week because of a "misunderstanding" of COVID-19 rules. As the day went on, Mac Jones looked better and better. By the time it was over, the first-round pick looked sensational.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

New England Patriots preseason: Bill Belichick on how Cam Newton's return impacts Mac Jones

Quarterback Cam Newton is set to return to the practice field for the New England Patriots on Thursday, but not until after rookie first-round pick Mac Jones impressed during a scrimmage against the New York Giants on Wednesday. Days after showcasing impressive confidence and pinpoint accuracy during New England's 35-0 preseason win against Philadelphia, Jones once again turned heads and took advantage of Newton being away from the team due to COVID protocols with a top-flight showing.
NFLPosted by
AL.com

Patriots teammates praise rookie QB Mac Jones

The quarterback rotation at practice for the New England Patriots returned to normal on Thursday. After missing the previous three practices while in the “cadence process” for violating the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol, Cam Newton returned to the field and took the first round of reps in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills during a joint practice with the New York Giants.

