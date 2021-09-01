CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots Cut Cam Newton After Covid-Related Disruptions

By NY Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter entering training camp as New England’s starting quarterback, Cam Newton didn’t just lose that job on Tuesday — he lost his roster spot, too. The Patriots cut Newton, the N.F.L.’s most valuable player in 2015, as they began paring their roster to the league-mandated 53 players before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline. The move allows the rookie Mac Jones, who excelled in camp and the preseason, to start in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 12. Newton’s release was first reported by The Boston Globe.

Cam Newton
Mac Jones
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mac Jones’ girlfriend reacts to rookie quarterback getting starting job after Cam Newton cut

It’s official. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones will run the offense for the New England Patriots. Just in case you have been too busy watching videos of cute kittens on YouTube, Jones got the QB1 status for Patriots coach Bill Belichick after veteran signal-caller Cam Newton got cut. While the move came as a surprise to many, it’s hard to argue with Belichick, who only has 189,586 Super Bowl rings to his name (unofficially).
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Eagles Player Had A 2-Word Nickname For Cam Newton Today

Before they square off this Thursday night, the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are going head-to-head this Tuesday afternoon in a joint practice. It didn’t take long for the two sides to voice their differences, as Eagles safety K’Von Wallace called Cam Newton “checkdown king”during the 7-on-7 drills. Wallace...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFLBleacher Report

Best Potential Landing Spots for Cam Newton Following Patriots Release

The final round of roster cuts can shake up the NFL. Early Tuesday, the New England Patriots served up the first surprise, releasing quarterback Cam Newton and starting a new era with Mac Jones. Among those present at Patriots training camp, NBC Sports' Tom Curran didn't seem stunned by New...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rob Ninkovich says Mac Jones was teaching Cam Newton the Patriots' playbook

Cam Newton’s release from the New England Patriots was a surprise to many. The 32-year-old started in all three preseason games and Bill Belichick was clear in naming him the starter when Mac Jones was drafted with the No. 15 pick. Obviously, Jones surpassed all expectations and won the job with stellar and consistent performances throughout both training camp and the preseason.
NFLPosted by
NESN

Why Shannon Sharpe Believes Patriots Cut Ties With Cam Newton

Recent remarks from Bill Belichick suggest the Patriots’ decision to release Cam Newton boiled down to performance. Shannon Sharpe isn’t totally buying that theory. During Wednesday’s episode of FOX Sports 1’s “Undisputed,” Sharpe floated a potential reason why New England cut Newton, who entered the spring and summer atop the Patriots’ quarterback depth chart.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Skip Bayless names 3 teams that should sign Cam Newton today

Skip Bayless weighs in on three teams he believes would win more games with Cam Newton than with their current starter. Nobody expected Cam Newton to be available at this point in the offseason, or really at all. The shocking move came Tuesday when New England released Newton. This move...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cam Newton Makes Clear Statement About His Football Future

After being released last week by the New England Patriots, Cam Newton is still without a team. The former league MVP will start the season as a free agent. Don’t think this is the end for Newton though. In a new post on Instagram, the onetime No. 1 overall draft pick said he has “a lot of things that I need to get off my chest” in a video due out this Friday.
NFLPosted by
NESN

Six Thoughts On Patriots Cutting Cam Newton, Making Mac Jones Starter

NFL Rumors: Is Bill Belichick Indirectly Holding Up Deshaun Watson Trade?. The New England Patriots’ inevitable transition from Cam Newton to Mac Jones came sooner than most expected. After starting Newton in all three of their preseason games, the Patriots reportedly released the veteran quarterback ahead of Tuesday’s 53-man roster...
NFLcbs17

Former Panthers QB and NFL MVP Cam Newton cut by Patriots: Sources

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – The New England Patriots have cut quarterback Cam Newton ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. roster cut deadline, according to the Boston Globe. The former Panthers quarterback and NFL MVP was signed last season by New England to replace Tom Brady, who left for Tampa Bay, where he led his team to a win in last year’s Super Bowl.
NFLCBS Sports

NFL insider notes: Why the AFC-NFC gap is expanding, a surprising Cam Newton landing spot emerges and more

The balance of power in the NFL has swung to the AFC. The only question is how far. It's a quarterback-driven league, as we all know, and a slew of impactful young quarterbacks have emerged all at once in one particular conference, with the potential for at least a couple of others (Tua Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence) joining an already robust core of Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert and Baker Mayfield, to say nothing of the later-career emergence of Ryan Tannehill. Even after losing Tom Brady to the NFC, and with Ben Roethlisberger nearing the end and Philip Rivers already coaching high school ball, there are just more young sure things and sure-enough things at the QB spot in the American Football Conference.

