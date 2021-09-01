Cancel
California Declares War On 'Ghost Guns'

By Laurent BANGUET
Posted by 
IBTimes
IBTimes
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

California is declaring war on "ghost guns" -- weapons kits sold on the internet without any system of control -- with Los Angeles on Tuesday becoming the latest city to move to outlaw them. City councilors in the metropolis -- the second largest in the United States -- voted unanimously...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

 

Posted by
IBTimes

California Recall Election: Could Newsom Be Removed?

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing a recall election on Sept. 14, where he may become the second governor in the state’s history to lose his job. The recall was triggered when Newsom's opponents were able to petition the state and receive the nearly 1.5 million signatures needed to force the election, a threshold equal to 12% of the ballots cast in the 2018 gubernatorial election, CNBC reports. The recall comes as many Republican voters have taken objection to many of the COVID-19 based restrictions that Newsom has implemented during the pandemic, including vaccine verification and testing requirements for state employees, school workers and healthcare workers and required masking for all K-12 students.
Posted by
IBTimes

Ukrainian Extradited To US For 'Trafficking' Computer Passwords

A Ukrainian national has been extradited to the United States, where he is accused of hacking and "trafficking in computer passwords," the US Justice Department announced Wednesday. Glib Ivanov-Tolpintsev, 28, is suspected of hacking into tens of thousands of computers and selling their access codes on the dark web, the...
Posted by
IBTimes

Fort McCoy Measles Incident: Wisconsin Base Detects Disease Among Afghan Refugees

A case of measles has been detected at the Fort McCoy Army Base in Wisconsin where Afghan refugees are being housed temporarily as the government works to resettle them. An internal government document viewed by Fox News stated that the army base confirmed a measles case Sunday, with contacts having been isolated as part of the containment measures. Aside from isolation, the notice said that “post-exposure prophylaxis and inoculations are in process.”
Posted by
IBTimes

Top Mexico Court Rules Criminalizing Abortion Unconstitutional

Mexico's Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that criminalizing abortion is unconstitutional in a decision hailed as "historic" by rights campaigners in the conservative Latin American country. The unanimous vote opens the way for women across Mexico to access abortion without fear of being prosecuted and potentially imprisoned. "It is one...
Posted by
IBTimes

Beam, Bolt Flaws Caused Mexico Metro Crash, Probe Finds

An investigation into the Mexico City metro disaster that left 26 people dead concluded Tuesday that the buckling of beams and problems with bolts caused the elevated track to collapse. The accident, in which an overpass gave way on May 3, bringing a passenger train crashing down, has prompted angry...
Posted by
IBTimes

Solar Could Comprise Almost Half US Power By 2050, Govt Says

Solar power could account for nearly half of the United States' electricity supply by the middle of the century, according to a government study released Wednesday. The report, released by the Department of Energy, said solar could account for much as 40 percent of the power supply by 2035 and 45 percent by 2050, up from its current level of just three percent.
Posted by
IBTimes

Hong Kong Police Arrest Tiananmen Vigil Organizers

Hong Kong police on Wednesday arrested four members of the group behind the city's Tiananmen Square vigils, a day after they refused to cooperate with a national security investigation. The Hong Kong Alliance is the latest target of a sweeping national security law that China imposed on the city last...

