California Declares War On 'Ghost Guns'

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing a recall election on Sept. 14, where he may become the second governor in the state’s history to lose his job. The recall was triggered when Newsom's opponents were able to petition the state and receive the nearly 1.5 million signatures needed to force the election, a threshold equal to 12% of the ballots cast in the 2018 gubernatorial election, CNBC reports. The recall comes as many Republican voters have taken objection to many of the COVID-19 based restrictions that Newsom has implemented during the pandemic, including vaccine verification and testing requirements for state employees, school workers and healthcare workers and required masking for all K-12 students.