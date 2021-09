Verone McKinley III oozes leadership and enthusiasm. The Oregon safety loves playing football and even more so, being a galvanizing point for his team. This Saturday, McKinley will embrace the challenge of leading the No. 12 Ducks defense at No. 3 Ohio State in a game with national implications. It will be UO’s first major obstacle of the season during the Ducks’ quest to return the program into national playoff contention.