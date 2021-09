Well, I'm very glad I don't have to keep this a secret any more. We were lucky enough to be invited for an extended gameplay preview of Elden Ring this week, followed by a chat with From Software's Yasuhiro Kitao - who answered questions about what we'd just seen. Now, I am sorry to report that we aren't allowed to actually show that gameplay - we just have a couple of new screenshots to share with you instead - but, what I am going to do is try my best to to paint as detailed a picture of that gameplay as I possibly can for you, because there are a lot of new details to share - and some of them are pretty huge.