Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Genetics As a Trigger For Psoriasis

wearebreakingnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe condition continues to be a condition that affects not only the patient physically but also mentally, as stress can aggravate the condition. Dr. José González Chávez, founder of the first psoriasis clinic in Puerto Rico and Leticia López, executive director of the Puerto Rican Association for Aid to the Patient with Psoriasis.

wearebreakingnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genetics#Pustular Psoriasis#Drugs#Skin Diseases
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
LiveScience

Intense exercise could trigger ALS in those with genetic risk

Exercise may trigger the onset of the deadly nerve disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a new study finds. The research showed that people who exercised vigorously, and who also carried genes tied to ALS, developed the disease at younger ages than those who were sedentary. The findings suggest that exercise could exacerbate a genetic predisposition to the devastating disease.
CancerMedical News Today

Do genetics cause multiple myeloma?

Multiple myeloma (MM) is a type of blood cancer affecting the plasma cells. Although doctors do not know what causes MM, a person’s genetics may contribute to their risk of developing it. Multiple myeloma (MM) starts in the plasma cells, which are a type of white blood cell. In healthy...
HealthPosted by
Real Health

Pinpoint Your IBS Triggers

Cathy is a 22-year-old woman with a three-year history of abdominal pain and diarrhea. Two days each week, Cathy experiences cramping and bloating in her lower abdomen as well as at least four to six bowel movements that result in loose stools. The pain in her abdomen occurs shortly after meals or when she’s under increased stress and subsides after a bowel movement.
Diseases & Treatmentsverywellhealth.com

Is Craniosynostosis Genetic?

Craniosynostosis is a relatively common congenital disorder, affecting about one in every 2,500 live births. It occurs when the flexible joints in an infant’s skull known as sutures fuse prematurely. This leads to a misshapen head and may cause increased pressure on the brain. The condition is believed to be caused by a combination of environmental and genetic factors.
Diseases & Treatmentsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Genetic risk associated diagnosis of epilepsy

Washington [US], August 30 (ANI): Although epilepsy is a relatively common condition, affecting approximately 1 per cent of individuals worldwide, it is often difficult to diagnose in clinical practice, and it is estimated that up to a quarter of all cases may be misdiagnosed initially. Epilepsy is often inherited, and recent research has shown that sufferers have elevated polygenic risk scores (PRSs) for the condition.
ScienceNewswise

Genetics Determine Hypertension More in Women Than Men

Newswise — Los Angeles (August 30, 2021) --“We now understand the likelihood for developing high blood pressure—whether early or late in life—is more genetically determined in women than in men,” said Susan Cheng, MD, MPH, MMsc director of the Institute for Research on Healthy Aging in the Department of Cardiology at the Smidt Heart Institute and lead author on the study. “In other words, a woman with low genetic risk is less likely to develop hypertension than a man with low genetic risk. Conversely, a woman with high genetic risk is more likely to develop hypertension than a man with high genetic risk.”
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Cardiovascular Disease Prevention Clinical Practice Guidelines (ESC, 2021)

Guidelines on cardiovascular disease (CVD) prevention were published in August 2021 by the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) in European Heart Journal (also see reference).[1,2] The cornerstone of the guidelines remains estimating an individual's risk of CVD, and there is also a focus on CVD prevention in older people. A new stepwise treatment-intensification approach to achieve targets for blood lipids, blood pressure (BP), and glycemic control in diabetes is presented, as are the Systemic Coronary Risk Estimation 2 (SCORE2) and Systemic Coronary Risk Estimation 2-Older Persons (SCORE2-OP) algorithms published in June 2021.[1,2]
Diseases & Treatmentsalive.com

Hyponatremia Causes, Symptoms, and Treatments

Sodium is an electrolyte that is needed in your bloodstream to regulate the amount of water in and around the cells throughout your body. When the level of sodium in your blood is too low—known as hyponatremia—excess water can cause a range of health problems. Read on for 10 more things you should know about hyponatremia, including causes, symptoms, and treatment.
HealthPosted by
KFI AM 640

Doctor Warns Why You Should Never Pee In The Shower

There are some people who have no issues with peeing in the shower, and others find the practice absolutely disgusting. Now, a doctor has weighed in and it turns out there is a medical reason why you shouldn't be peeing while you shower. According to Dr. Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas, peeing in...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthcheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is Anthony Fauci’s Wife Involved In Approving COVID-19 Vaccines?

A video shared on Facebook claims Christine Grady, the wife of White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci, is involved in the approval of COVID-19 vaccines. Grady, who works for the National Institutes of Health (NIH), is not involved with the approval process of COVID-19 vaccines. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) handles the approval of vaccines, not the NIH.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Says If You Live Here, You're in Trouble

Whether or not you fear the coronavirus, the pandemic puts you in danger because a hospital near you may be full. If you or someone you love gets sick, they may not be able to see you in time. "We are perilously close," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on CNN yesterday. "You're going to be in a situation where you're going to have to make some very tough choices." "Eight states had more than 90% of their adult ICU beds occupied Sunday," reports CNN. Read on to see if a state near you is on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
Jano le Roux

“Delta variant first-signs are so mild, you might not realize it before its too late,” doctors warn

“I’m sure I’d notice a dry-cough,” Sandra Johnson said. She couldn’t be more wrong. Only one week later she ended up in an ICU ward in Los Angeles County with the Delta variant. The Delta variant of COVID-19 may cause symptoms that are so weak and unrelated to the virus that some people mistake the disease for allergies or another common ailment.
Public Healthspring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
Public Healthpncguam.com

Active enforcement of vaccination verification requirement starts

On Monday, Sept. 6, the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) Division of Environmental Health (DEH) started actively enforcing the provisions of Executive Order 2021-21, which requires Covered Establishments and contact sports to verify COVID-19 vaccinations of patrons and participants. Enforcement will be conducted with the assistance of the Guam Police Department.
Public HealthMedical News Today

Common hypertension drug may help treat severe COVID-19

Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) is a potentially fatal condition involving lung damage, and experts often associate it with severe COVID-19. There is a link between high mortality rates and COVID-19-induced ARDS, which is why there is an urgent need for effective treatments. An uncontrolled, excessive immune response to the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy