Crunchy Bacon-Encrusted Pizzas

By Michael Hemsworth
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Little Caesars Bacon Cruncher Pizza is one of the latest specialty pizza offerings from the brand at locations in Canada that will provide patrons with a premium option to try out. The pizza features a base of pepperoni and cheese that has been paired with a series of toasted cheeses, bacon and even panko breadcrumbs on the crust to give it a distinctly crunchy texture profile to enjoy. The pizza comes in two size options including a 12-inch medium and a 14-inch large that are priced at $8.99 and $13.99 CAD, respectively.

