Crunchy Bacon-Encrusted Pizzas
The Little Caesars Bacon Cruncher Pizza is one of the latest specialty pizza offerings from the brand at locations in Canada that will provide patrons with a premium option to try out. The pizza features a base of pepperoni and cheese that has been paired with a series of toasted cheeses, bacon and even panko breadcrumbs on the crust to give it a distinctly crunchy texture profile to enjoy. The pizza comes in two size options including a 12-inch medium and a 14-inch large that are priced at $8.99 and $13.99 CAD, respectively.www.trendhunter.com
