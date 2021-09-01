Yolo County School Boards Association to host virtual ‘Excellence in Education Awards’
On Monday, Sept. 27 at 5 p.m., the Yolo County School Boards Association (YCSBA) will honor county recipients at a virtual “Excellence in Education Awards.”. The annual award ceremony recognizes programs and leadership excellence from the five school districts across Yolo County, plus individuals and programs from the Yolo County Office of Education and the Los Rios and Yuba Community College districts.www.dailydemocrat.com
