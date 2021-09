The North Shore Conference has made the following document to help spectators, coaches, and athletes know the spectator and mask guidelines for each school within the conference. It is the responsibility of the spectators, coaches, and athletes to read this document before traveling to an opposing school. Please check the day of the competition, as this document is subject to change. The Port Washington Athletic Department and the North Shore Conference understand and respect the range of beliefs and local decisions regarding fall sports protocols and face coverings for our student athletes and spectators and we ask that everyone involved follow these local decisions to ensure a safe and healthy environment for all involved.