Clean up following Hurricane Ida continues in Louisiana as the storm moves east. The storm which made landfall on Sunday as a Category 4 Hurricane is responsible for at least five deaths, one of which was a drowning in Louisiana. Residents across the state are experiencing power outages and officials say electricity in some areas might not be restored for a month. New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell said yesterday that ‘some level of power transmission’ could begin soon. Saying “the first step is transmission, and there’s been significant progress as it relates to that, the next step will be focusing on distribution lines. So we’re getting closer, and it could mean we do see some level of electricity or light in the city come tomorrow night.”