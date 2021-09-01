Cancel
To cap trade drama, Seattle Mariners ride grand slam win over Houston Astros

By Ryan Divish
Seattle Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiven how many times the two teams would play after that surreal and emotional Tuesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park on July 26, it had to happen at some point this season. At some point, the two principals of that trade between American League West rivals that initially left Mariner players angry and reeling would face each other because that’s how baseball works.

