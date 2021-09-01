Cancel
Restrictive abortion law goes into effect in Texas

By Catherine Garcia
A Texas law banning abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy went into effect at midnight Wednesday. Abortion providers in the state filed emergency requests to block the measure, one of the strictest in the United States, but the Supreme Court did not take action before the law took effect. Under the law, known as SB 8, abortions cannot be done if an ultrasound can detect what lawmakers say is a "fetal heartbeat," The Texas Tribune reports.

ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/
