Judge conditionally approves Purdue Pharma opioid settlement

Thousands of lawsuits relating to the aggressive marketing of the highly addictive painkiller OxyContin were brought to a close yesterday as Judge Robert Drain of the US Bankruptcy Court in White Plains, New York, ordered that the drug’s maker, Purdue Pharma, be dissolved and that its owners, members of the Sackler family, pay $4.5 billion of their personal wealth toward the creation of addiction and prevention programs. The Stamford, Connecticut–based Purdue had been charged with assertively marketing OxyContin and providing kickbacks to doctors who prescribed the powerful opioid while downplaying its addictive qualities, resulting in rampant overprescription, an accompanying surge of related addictions, and more than half a million deaths across the United States. As part of yesterday’s settlement, the Sackler family members will be shielded from further lawsuits relating to OxyContin, thus enjoying the type of protection that is typically awarded to companies filing for bankruptcy, rather than to individuals. Of note, no Sackler family member took responsibility for the opioid crisis or offered an apology to any of the suing entities, which ranged from state governments to tribes to individuals.