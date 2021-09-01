Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Judge conditionally approves Purdue Pharma opioid settlement

crossroadstoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal bankruptcy judge gave conditional approval Wednesday to a sweeping settlement that will remove the Sackler family from ownership of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and devote potentially $10 billion to fighting the opioid crisis that has killed a half-million Americans over the past two decades. If it withstands appeals,...

www.crossroadstoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purdue Pharma#Opioids#Lawsuits#Drugs#Oxycontin#Americans#Native American#Drain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Nevada StateNevada Appeal

Ford says Nevada will get $50 million in opioid settlement

Attorney General Aaron Ford says Nevada will get an estimated $50 million from the opioid settlement reached with the makers of Oxycontin. He said the funds are badly needed to combat the opioid crisis which has become even worse during the pandemic. “This settlement represents only a small portion of...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Attorney General Frosh announces multibillion dollar settlement with opioid distributors, Johnson & Johnson

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh on Wednesday announced that Maryland will participate in two multistate settlements with the three largest distributors of opioid medications and Johnson & Johnson. Maryland will join 41 other states, five territories, and the District of Columbia in the settlements. The Distributors’ settlement will resolve allegations that McKesson, AmeriSourceBergen, and Cardinal Health failed for … Continue reading "Attorney General Frosh announces multibillion dollar settlement with opioid distributors, Johnson & Johnson" The post Attorney General Frosh announces multibillion dollar settlement with opioid distributors, Johnson & Johnson appeared first on Nottingham MD.
IndustryWilliamson Daily News

W.Va. still slated to receive 1% of Purdue Pharma settlement, but intensity fund increases

HUNTINGTON — Despite criticizing its distribution formula, West Virginia’s attorney general is happy with last-minute progress made ahead of a federal judge’s ruling that gave conditional approval to a $10 billion settlement plan submitted by lawsuit-riddled OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma. The settlement was reached between individual victims and thousands of...
Lawpsychologytoday.com

An Unjust World? The OxyContin Case

More than 500,000 people in the United States have died from opioid drug overdoses, and millions more suffer from opioid addiction. The Sackler family agreed in the legal settlement to pay $4.5 billion to victims but is practically released from any possible liability. This settlement shatters people's “just-world belief,” the...
Economyncadvertiser.com

Editorial: Blood money

All the justice money can buy: That’s what the billionaire Sackler family gets in a settlement deal over its role in the devastating opioid crisis. U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Robert Drain has approved a deal that shields the family behind OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma from all future lawsuits in exchange for their $4.5 billion share of a $10 billion payout.
IndustryInsurance Journal

Drug Distributors Signal $26B Opioid Settlement with States to Proceed

Three large U.S. drug distributors and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson will proceed with a proposed $26 billion settlement resolving claims that they fueled the opioid epidemic after “enough” states joined in, the companies said on Saturday. The companies had until Saturday to decide whether enough states back the $21 billion...
IndustryJournal-News

Companies: $26B settlement of opioid lawsuits to move ahead

Four companies say they'll move ahead with a $26 billion settlement of lawsuits over the opioid crisis. Four companies in the drug industry said Saturday that enough states had agreed to a settlement of lawsuits over the opioid crisis for them to move ahead with the $26 billion deal. An...
Medical & Biotechartforum.com

Sackler Family Pays $4.5 Billion to Settle Opioid Lawsuits as Purdue Pharma Is Dissolved

Thousands of lawsuits relating to the aggressive marketing of the highly addictive painkiller OxyContin were brought to a close yesterday as Judge Robert Drain of the US Bankruptcy Court in White Plains, New York, ordered that the drug’s maker, Purdue Pharma, be dissolved and that its owners, members of the Sackler family, pay $4.5 billion of their personal wealth toward the creation of addiction and prevention programs. The Stamford, Connecticut–based Purdue had been charged with assertively marketing OxyContin and providing kickbacks to doctors who prescribed the powerful opioid while downplaying its addictive qualities, resulting in rampant overprescription, an accompanying surge of related addictions, and more than half a million deaths across the United States. As part of yesterday’s settlement, the Sackler family members will be shielded from further lawsuits relating to OxyContin, thus enjoying the type of protection that is typically awarded to companies filing for bankruptcy, rather than to individuals. Of note, no Sackler family member took responsibility for the opioid crisis or offered an apology to any of the suing entities, which ranged from state governments to tribes to individuals.
Medical & BiotechWashington Post

Purdue Pharma OxyContin Ruling Lets Sacklers Off the Hook

There is only one bankruptcy judge in White Plains, New York: Robert D. Drain, a former bankruptcy lawyer who has been on the bench for nearly two decades. That means, of course, that if a company decides to file for bankruptcy in White Plains, Drain will preside over its restructuring.
LawNPR

The Sacklers, Who Made Billions From OxyContin, Win Immunity From Opioid Lawsuits

Members of the Sackler family who own Purdue Pharma won immunity from opioid lawsuits today. In exchange, they will pay more than $4 billion, with much of that money going to help people and communities suffering from addiction. U.S. bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain issued the landmark ruling in a federal bankruptcy court in New York. NPR addiction correspondent Brian Mann was listening and is here now.
IndustryWEAU-TV 13

Legal shield for Purdue Pharma owners is at heart of appeals

(AP) -The end of the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy case has left a bitter taste for those who wanted to see more accountability for members of the Sackler family. A federal judge this week gave preliminary approval to a plan that settles some 3,000 lawsuits against the maker of the painkiller OxyContin. But some state attorneys general and cities are promising appeals.
Medical & Biotechhealthday.com

OxyContin Maker Purdue Pharma Is Dissolved

THURSDAY, Sept. 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Purdue Pharma was dissolved on Wednesday and the Sackler family will pay $4.5 billion under a bankruptcy settlement that will end thousands of lawsuits brought against the company over the U.S. opioid crisis. Purdue was the maker of OxyContin, which was first brought...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
9&10 News

Purdue Pharma Bankruptcy Plan Would Settle Opioid Lawsuits

A federal bankruptcy judge gave conditional approval to a multi-billion dollar plan that would settle lawsuits against Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin. Now some state attorneys general and families of overdose victims say the punishment doesn’t go nearly far enough. Purdue Pharma is blamed for being a catalyst of...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

How the Purdue opioid settlement could help the public understand the roots of the drug crisis

There’s a long history of U.S. courts being called upon to fix large-scale public health crises. Lawyers and judges, for instance, were key in settling claims related to asbestos, lead paint, Agent Orange and tobacco. More recently, they have dealt with the fallout of the U.S. opioid epidemic, which is linked to the deaths of some 500,000 Americans over the past two decades.
LawBBC

Sackler family wins immunity from further opioid litigation

A US judge has approved a bankruptcy plan for the maker of OxyContin painkillers, shielding its wealthy owners the Sacklers from further legal action over their roles in America's opioid epidemic. Under the deal, Purdue Pharma will pay $4.5bn (£3.3bn) to settle lawsuits related to the crisis. The Sackler family...
Medical & Biotechwibqam.com

Opioid maker Insys’ founder, others lose appeals of convictions

BOSTON (Reuters) – A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld the jury convictions of Insys Therapeutics Inc founder John Kapoor and four other company officials, over their roles in a scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe addictive opioids and defraud insurers into paying for them. The 1st U.S. Circuit Court...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Purdue Pharma judge says Sacklers face 'substantial risk' of liability

The judge overseeing Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy said on Monday that some members of the Sackler family who own the OxyContin maker face a "substantial risk" of liability and could be on the hook for "huge amounts of money" over claims the company fueled the opioid epidemic. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert...

Comments / 0

Community Policy