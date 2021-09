Terrebonne and Lafourche experienced widespread damage from Hurricane Ida, and the Houma-Terrebonne Airport was no exception. “Unfortunately, there was major damage to the hangars,” Airport Director Mert Pellegrin said. “Some of that damage resulted in the destruction of some airplanes. There was one hangar that had about five to seven airplanes that will probably never fly again. One hangar was flattened and four to five others have major damage.”