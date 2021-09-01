Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise, dollar near three-week low

By Alun John
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

HONG KONG, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Asian shares recovered from earlier losses on Wednesday even as data in several markets suggested global economic growth is slowing, while the dollar inched up from three-week lows.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan turned positive, up 0.32% to its highest since early August, having posted gains in six out of the last seven sessions.

U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, rose 0.29%, and in early European trade, the pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures climbed 0.66% and FTSE futures gained 0.42%.

“It’s all pretty messy across asset classes at the moment. Everyone is talking us into the idea that we are getting closer to a correction, but no one is prepared to trade that...and risk assets grind higher,” said Chris Weston, head of research at broker Pepperstone in Melbourne.

Japan’s Nikkei gained 1.1% and reached its highest level since mid-July as some investors speculated political instability in the country was coming to a head.

There were also gains in Chinese blue chips, up 1.76% and in Hong Kong up 0.62% despite China’s Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI)showing a contraction in activity for the first time in nearly 18 months, because of COVID-19 containment measures and supply bottlenecks.

“As China maintains its zero tolerance policy for Covid, they will continue to implement these lockdowns wherever there is a small outbreak, so that suggests growth might remain under pressure,” said Carlos Casanova, Asia senior economist at UBP.

He said while markets would react to slowing growth eventually, so far this was being offset by talk of monetary policy easing in China, a rebound in some previously heavily sold tech names sparking more trading activity, and greater clarity around U.S. monetary policy indicating that the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates until 2023.

Manufacturing activity in August also expanded at a slower rate in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan as chip shortages and factory shutdowns disrupted production, surveys showed on Wednesday.

Australian shares fell 0.28% after reporting that economic growth slowed in the June quarter, though it still beat expectations.

Fears about slowing growth are not unique to Asia. Wall Street finished marginally lower on Tuesday, after U.S. consumer confidence fell to a six-month low in August as soaring COVID-19 infections and rising inflation dampened the economic outlook.

However, the slightly subdued ending to August failed to detract from a strong monthly performance by the U.S.’ three main indexes, helped by a dovish tone from a speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell last Friday.

With Powell having suggested an improvement in the labour market is one major remaining prerequisite for the Fed to taper its asset purchases, much attention is also focused on U.S. payroll data due on Friday.

Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes gained in Asian hours to stand at 1.3324% compared with the U.S. close of 1.302%, edging into the upper end of the range in which they have traded for the past two months.

In currency markets, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against six rivals, rose marginally having fallen to a three-week low the day before.

Oil gained ahead of an OPEC+ meeting, where major producers will decide whether to go ahead with their plan to add supply.

U.S. crude rose 0.72% to $68.99 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.68% to $72.12 per barrel.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

177K+
Followers
203K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Markets#Australian Dollar#Index Futures#Asian#Msci#Asia Pacific#European#Ftse#Pepperstone#Chinese#Covid#Ubp#The Federal Reserve#Fed Chair#Treasury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Business
Country
South Korea
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Related
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD recoils from monthly highs as USD rebounds

Gold is holding $1830 as the US dollar inches toward 92.10. US Nonfarm Payrolls print 235,000 on Friday, a big miss. US dollar index is pulling back from four-week lows. Update: Gold prices pare part of its previous week’s gains and trades below $1,830 on Monday. The selling pressure in the greenback pushed prices higher near $1,835 on Friday. The downside move in the US dollar was sponsored by the weaker Nonfarm payrolls (NFP) data, which came at 235K, much below the market expectations of 750K, a big miss. Investors ditched the US dollar on the anticipation that poor readings could delay the Fed’s plan of the reduced bond purchase program. The US Treasury yields gained despite the offbeat crucial NFP readings, whereas the Unemployment rate drooped to 5.2% in August from the previous 5.4%. The higher US bonds yields reduced the appeal of the non-yielding precious metal. The prices are expected to trade in a rangebound manner amid safe-haven buying on the concerns of COVID-19 and slowdown in China.
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Asian shares fall on growth anxiety; US dollar holds gains

HONG KONG (Sept 8): Asian shares snapped eight successive sessions of gains on Wednesday, as fresh worries about slowing global growth prompted investors to reduce their exposure to riskier assets in a boost to safe-havens such as the U.S. dollar. In early European trades, FTSE futures were down 0.36%, pan-region...
Worldkfgo.com

Asian shares on edge in choppy trading, dollar holds gains

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Asian shares hovered just off six-week highs on Wednesday, as a more risk-averse mood spread into the market from the United States overnight due to worries about slowing growth that hurt equities while helping the dollar firm. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell...
CurrenciesWNMT AM 650

Dollar near one-week top amid rise in yields, caution before ECB

TOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar hovered near a one-week peak on Wednesday against major peers, buoyed by higher Treasury yields and a weaker euro amid caution before a European Central Bank policy decision. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six rivals, was little changed at 92.553, just below...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold hovers below $1,800 as markets await fresh cenbank cues

* Gold could recover to $1,807 in short term, analyst says. * Dollar hits one-week high (Recasts, adds comments, and updates prices) Sept 8 (Reuters) - Gold prices held below the key psychological level of $1,800 on Wednesday, as a buoyant dollar made bullion more expensive for holders of other currency, while investors await clues from major central banks on their stimulus tapering measures.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold dips to two-week low as dollar extends gains

* Wall Street falls as growth worries grip investors. * SocGen sees gold prices averaging $1,750 in 2022 (Updates prices, adds details) Sept 8 (Reuters) - Gold slipped to a two-week low on Wednesday as strength in the dollar and higher U.S. Treasury yields outweighed the boost to bullion from deepening concerns about global economic growth.
Stocksjack1065.com

World shares at record high as investors count on Fed largesse

TOKYO (Reuters) – Global stocks inched higher on Tuesday to a record high for the eight straight session as investors wagered the U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to delay the start of tapering its asset purchases after the soft U.S. jobs data. Japanese shares extended their bull run on hopes...
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Stocks set to extend rally in Asia; US dollar firmer

(Sept 7): Asian stocks look set to climb Tuesday, bolstered by a rally in Japan and expectations that central bank support for the reopening from the pandemic will be pared very gradually. Futures for Japan were up about 1% after the Topix index’s 31-year high. Contracts also rose for Australia...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold buckles under resilient dollar, equities rally

* Investors focus on ECB’s meet this week (Recasts, adds analyst comment, updates prices) Sept 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Tuesday, pressured by a resilient dollar and global equities hitting a record high on rising hopes of the U.S. Federal Reserve maintaining an accommodative policy in the near term.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold dips as uptick in yields, dollar dent appeal

* Silver, platinum down more than 1% each (Updates prices) Sept 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Tuesday, retreating further from a 2-1/2 month peak hit last week, as a firmer dollar and a rise in U.S. Treasury yields dented demand for safe-haven bullion. Spot gold was down 0.8%...
StocksMetro International

World shares hit fresh peaks on dovish Fed bets

MILAN (Reuters) – World stocks hit fresh record highs on Tuesday on growing bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will push back tapering its bond purchases and keep its expansive policy for the near-term. European shares dipped in early trading after Monday gains, however, with the STOXX 600 regional index...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar gains as U.S. yields rise before ECB meeting

(Adds detail, updates prices; changes byline; previous LONDON) * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The dollar rose for a second straight day on Tuesday, moving away from a near-one month low hit last week, as firming U.S. Treasury yields prompted investors to cut short dollar positions against the euro before a European Central Bank meeting this week. The greenback plunged to its lowest levels since early August on Friday after a surprisingly soft U.S. payrolls report prompted analysts to raise bets that the Federal Reserve will not unwind its stimulus plans in the coming months. But the dollar has gained against rivals in the past two sessions. The greenback rose 0.21% on Tuesday to 92.39, after touching its lowest since Aug. 4 on Friday. “It does appear that after the selloff the dollar has maybe established a short-term base at least,” said Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto. “The Federal Reserve we think is still likely to move towards tapering by the end of this year, the U.S. economy is likely to perform relatively strongly, so our view is minor dollar dips, minor dollar weakness is probably a buying opportunity,” he said. Data on Friday showed that speculators' net long bets on the U.S. dollar grew in the latest week, with the value of the net long dollar position at $10.98 billion for the week ended Aug. 31, the largest long position since March 2020. The dollar also benefited from rising U.S. Treasury yields before the U.S. government is due to sell $120 billion in new supply this week, including $58 billion in three-year notes, $38 billion in 10-year notes and $24 billion in 30-year bonds. The yield increase "has helped the dollar index to recoup its post-NFP (non-farm payrolls) losses and then some," Brown Brothers Harriman strategists said in a daily note. U.S. 10-year yields which were around 1.299% before Friday's data release, stand now at 1.378%, the highest since Aug. 12. The euro was last at $1.1856, below Friday's one-month peak of $1.1909. The ECB is seen debating a cut in stimulus at its meeting on Thursday, with analysts expecting purchases under the ECB's Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) falling possibly as low as 60 billion euros a month from the current 80 billion. The Australian dollar weakened after the Reserve Bank of Australia stuck with plans to taper its bond buying but said it would extend the timeline as the economy struggles with coronavirus lockdowns. The pound also dropped after the British government set out a plan to raise taxes. Cryptocurrencies weakened on Tuesday with bitcoin and ether down 4% and 5% respectively. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 9:52AM (1352 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 92.3770 92.1920 +0.21% 2.663% +92.4770 +92.1040 Euro/Dollar $1.1856 $1.1872 -0.14% -2.97% +$1.1886 +$1.1844 Dollar/Yen 110.1000 109.8450 +0.23% +6.59% +110.1700 +109.6900 Euro/Yen 130.53 130.35 +0.14% +2.84% +130.5900 +130.3000 Dollar/Swiss 0.9161 0.9151 +0.12% +3.56% +0.9166 +0.9133 Sterling/Dollar $1.3795 $1.3840 -0.33% +0.97% +$1.3856 +$1.3768 Dollar/Canadian 1.2590 1.2534 +0.45% -1.12% +1.2602 +1.2522 Aussie/Dollar $0.7392 $0.7440 -0.67% -3.93% +$0.7468 +$0.7389 Euro/Swiss 1.0861 1.0860 +0.01% +0.50% +1.0867 +1.0845 Euro/Sterling 0.8594 0.8577 +0.20% -3.86% +0.8613 +0.8576 NZ $0.7110 $0.7134 -0.34% -0.99% +$0.7153 +$0.7108 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.6600 8.6775 -0.28% +0.77% +8.6830 +8.6495 Euro/Norway 10.2673 10.2625 +0.05% -1.91% +10.2997 +10.2588 Dollar/Sweden 8.5647 8.5649 -0.09% +4.49% +8.5711 +8.5428 Euro/Sweden 10.1539 10.1626 -0.09% +0.77% +10.1695 +10.1450 (Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London, editing by Mark Heinrich)
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Firmer U.S. yields pushes dollar higher for second day

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The dollar rose for a second consecutive day on Tuesday, moving away from a near-one month low hit last week, as firming U.S. Treasury yields prompted investors to cut short dollar positions against the euro before a central bank meeting this week. The greenback plunged...
Marketskitco.com

Gold, silver sink despite a "risk-off" trading day Tuesday

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply lower in midday trading Tuesday. Heavy profit taking and...
Businessinvesting.com

Asia shares edge higher on hopes for more stimulus

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares edged higher on Monday as a disappointing U.S. payrolls report promised to keep policy there super-loose for longer, but also clouded the outlook for global growth and inflation. A holiday in the United States made for thin conditions and kept MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific...
Businessomahanews.net

Asian stocks generally rise, U.S. dollar comes off lows

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - The global stock-buying frenzy continued on Asian bourses on Monday with major gains being recorded in Japan and China. The Australian market was flat. U.S. Treasury yields rose while the dollar drifted slightly higher. "Employment decelerated sharply in August, with little indication of a pickup in...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD: Bounces off multi-week low near1.2500 as oil slumps

USD/CAD remains muted in the initial Asian trading hours on Monday. Higher US Treasury yields capped the downside for the US dollar. The Canadian dollar capitalises on recent oil prices gains. After testing the lower level below 1.2500 in the previous week, USD/CAD is trading cautiously on Monday. At the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy