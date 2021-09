Overview: Veldora (Chris Rager) and Ifrit (Chris Guerrero) witness the tragic events that unfolded in the nation of Tempest to Rimuru (Brittany Karbowski) and his friends. Our Take: Despite this being the premiere of the season’s second cour, it is not the long-awaited return of everyone’s favorite happy-go-lucky blue slime that most had hoped for. Because when you grind this episode down to its bare magicules, it’s pretty much just your run-of-the-mill recap episode that features a montage of all major events that occurred in the first cour. However, while by no means nothing to write home about, there are a few interesting tidbits to be had.