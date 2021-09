Caleb Day had quite a night for the Panthers, finding the net three times, and two of those in the first six minutes of the contest. One of those was assisted by Riley Beasley. While they had the fast start, Derby did have things get a little chaotic and disorganized through the middle part of the first half. It was not something that caused the Panthers too much trouble, though Northwest did have a couple dangerous chances inside the box, just unable to convert. As the game played out, things did get chippy between the two teams as Northwest was trying to get back into the game, and Derby was trying to do everything to keep that from happening, but it would all fall to Derby’s favor, and Caleb Day would cap it off with a 75’ goal.