Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mint Hill, NC

Say Goodbye To Summer In Style

By Jessica Mentzer
weeklypostnc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINT HILL, NC – The end of summer for most is a time to get in those last few trips and summer adventures. We all enjoy the hot summer days, but, as we all know, fall is right around the corner. Before the nights turn cooler and the evenings are shortened, make sure to celebrate Labor Day 2021 with some fantastic events that are being held all around the area. The three-day weekend brings celebrations, picnics, and events that bring joy in celebrating a tradition that has been nationally recognized since 1894. Labor Day is a tradition that marks the end of summer and there are so many ways to celebrate that no one should feel left out. A wide variety of activities all over the Greater Charlotte area will not disappoint.

www.weeklypostnc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mint Hill, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
City
Matthews, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Camping#Matthews Heritage Museum#Massey Clark House#Trail Race#The Mint Hill Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Florida judge allows school mask mandates to continue despite governor's appeal

(CNN) — A Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron Desantis on Wednesday and allowed schools in the state to mandate face-masks while the case is appealed at a higher level. The ruling from Second Circuit Judge John Cooper, effective immediately, means the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates -- which ends sanctions against several school districts who have implemented such mandates.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
Richmond, VAPosted by
The Hill

McAuliffe praises removal of Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) on Wednesday praised the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue in Richmond. "I'm glad these statues are down. Elections do matter. We now have a Democratic legislature which allowed us to pass legislation so that we could actually begin to take these statues," the former governor and current Democratic gubernatorial nominee told MSNBC's Geoff Bennett.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Economic oddity: Record job openings and many unemployed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The disconnect is jarring: Across the United States, employers who are desperate to fill jobs have posted a record-high number of job openings. They’re raising pay, too, and dangling bonuses to people who accept job offers or recruit their friends. And yet millions more Americans are unemployed...
San Jose, CAPosted by
The Hill

Fraud trial begins against Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes

The fraud trial for Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes began in San Jose, Calif., on Wednesday, with the prosecution and defense delivering opening arguments in the highly anticipated case. Holmes and Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, the former president and chief operating officer of Theranos and at one point Holmes’s boyfriend, were both...
ProtestsPosted by
The Associated Press

Police planning to reinstall Capitol fence ahead of rally

WASHINGTON (AP) — Law enforcement concerned by the prospect for violence at a rally in the nation’s capital next week are planning to reinstall protective fencing that surrounded the U.S. Capitol for months after the Jan. 6 insurrection there, according to a person familiar with the discussions. Though no specific...

Comments / 0

Community Policy