30th Anniversary Matthews Auto Reunion & Motorcycle Show

MATTHEWS, NC – If you’re looking for a family-friendly excursion this Labor Day, stop by downtown Matthews for the 30th Anniversary Auto Reunion & Motorcycle Show!. The Auto Show started three decades ago after a bunch of car buffs in the Chamber got together and wanted to use the opportunity as a Chamber fundraiser. “They knew they could pull participants as far as 40 miles in any direction as long as it didn’t rain,” says Matthews Chamber Executive Director Jessica Tullar. “So, I guess you could say now it’s just a Chamber tradition!”