Mint Hill, NC

Bring Balance To Your Life With Carolina Hemp Company

By Kourtney VanDeusen
weeklypostnc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINT HILL, NC – When her daughter Christina was diagnosed with cancer, Monica Hailey Sharpe recognized she would be walking a difficult road. As Monica watched her daughter go through the courses of chemo and radiation treatments, she learned quickly that pain regulation was going to be key to her daughter’s success. Monica took it upon herself to put in the time and do the research. Through that process, Monica discovered Hemp and CBD oil. The doctor’s commented on their amazement at Christina’s pain management using these natural products. When her daughter was proclaimed cancer-free, Monica knew that giving this victory and knowledge to others who needed it was a passion she had to pursue.

