HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii reported nearly 1,700 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, a record high, but said the count included a backlog from one lab. The Hawaii Department of Health reported 1,678 cases, which included a partial catch-up of reporting after one lab experienced system errors from Aug. 15 to Aug. 25. The state said in a statement that the issue has been resolved and is indicative of the intense strain on the state’s health infrastructure.