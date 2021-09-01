Cancel
Brewers jump on Giants early, win 2nd straight in series

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 7 days ago

The Milwaukee Brewers rocked Johnny Cueto for six early runs and Brandon Woodruff pitched six sharp innings Tuesday night as the National League Central front-runners made it two straight over the host San Francisco Giants with a 6-2 victory. Lorenzo Cain homered, singled and drove in two runs for Milwaukee,...

