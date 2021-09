Opposition leader Juan Guaido is focused on moving Venezuela's presidential elections earlier as the only solution to the political and economic crises gripping his country. Representatives of the opposition and the government of President Nicolas Maduro are taking part in talks in Mexico with mediation by Norway in a bid to lift the deadlock. As things stand, the presidential election is not due until 2024. Guaido however told AFP he wants one "as soon as possible," as early as December. "For Venezuelans, the presidential election is what will resolve the conflict," said the politician, who burst onto the scene in January 2019 when he used his position as National Assembly speaker to declare himself acting president.