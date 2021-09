The Eternals is the next Marvel Studios journey, and fans can not wait to see what secrets are hidden in the film. These new Marvel Comics characters are finally getting their MCU debut, and LEGO is also bringing them to block form. Kicking off their wave of The Eternals sets is the Rise of the Domo set, coming in at 1,040 pieces with 6 mini-figures and 2 Deviants. The set will allow fans to build their spaceship that is loaded with interior designs that will give these figures a home and safe place from the incoming Deviant attack. Included with this set is Makkari, Ikaris, Thena, Sersi, and will also be the only way to get LEGO mini-figures of Druig and Phastos.