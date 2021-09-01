Cancel
Texas State

Strict Texas abortion ban in effect despite protests, appeal to Supreme Court

By Jesse O’Neill
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA strict new measure that essentially bans abortions in Texas went into effect at midnight, despite protests and lawsuits against the harsh mandate. The law prohibits women from getting an abortion after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, and gives citizens the right to take legal action against doctors or anyone else who helps a woman terminate a pregnancy.

