Flash Flood Watch issued for Lee, Russell, Scott, Washington, Wise by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 01:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lee; Russell; Scott; Washington; Wise FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of east Tennessee, including the following areas, Campbell, Claiborne, Cocke Smoky Mountains, Grainger, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Jefferson, Johnson, Northwest Carter, Northwest Cocke, Northwest Greene, Southeast Carter, Southeast Greene, Sullivan, Unicoi, Union and Washington. Portions of southwest Virginia, including the following areas, Lee, Russell, Scott, Washington and Wise. * Through this afternoon. * Occasional light to moderate rainfall may continue across portions of the northern Tennessee valley, northern Tennessee mountains, and southwest Virginia through daybreak. It is possible that an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain could fall, and lead to localized flooding concerns.