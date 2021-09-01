Cancel
‘Everybody Knows’ podcast tackles toxicity in the Australian music industry

By John-Alexander Matsos
happymag.tv
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew podcast series Everybody Knows is set to tackle controversies that have marred the Australian music industry in recent years. Just two weeks ago, Happy discussed the problematic workplace culture that was spoiling Universal Music Australia’s reputation. Even then, these issues were coming off the back end of Sony Music’s...

Amazon Studios is denying reports that Nicole Kidman walked off the production of Hong Kong’s Expats. “Nicole wrapped as scheduled, she did not leave early. She always had other projects she was committed to. The production is not stalled or on hiatus, it was always going to continue shooting without her,” said an Amazon spokesman in a comment emailed to Variety.
Tomorrow, a five-part investigation into the toxic culture of Australia’s music industry, and the insidious and powerful forces which keep it that way, is launching. Everybody Knows will shine a light on the entertainment sector’s darker elements, attempt to give voice to those who have been silenced, and explain the roadblocks, hurdles and boys’ clubs which keep the status quo in place. Here, the people behind the podcast reveal to TMN’s Vivienne Kelly what they uncovered in their investigation, what stood in their way, and if there’s any hope for the future.
Apple Music has announced Australian alternative breakout AViVA as the next artist to be featured in its local Up Next program. AViVA, who first gained exposure with the release of her 2017 single ‘GRRRLS’, recently made her debut on Island Records Australia with new track ‘Melancholy’, a suitably morose cut that showcases her songwriting smarts and edgy alt-pop demeanour.
Renowned music photographer Michelle Grace Hunder has launched a masterclass to help aspiring photographers break into the music industry. Developed over the course of six months and funded by a COVID-19 assistance grant from the Australia Council, the masterclass will aim to connect a global community of budding photographers by offering them professional insights to further their careers.
Over time, Australia has become a petri dish for some of rock’s most innovative acts. These 7 groups represent the next wave of homegrown talent. Rock and roll has been the lifeblood of Australian music for decades. AC/DC struck into the mainstream with their no-nonsense hooks. Beds Are Burning from Midnight Oil was a masterstroke of message meets music. The songcraft of Powderfinger remains endearing as ever.
AViVA talks Melancholy, upcoming book, and the freedom of being yourself amongst a landscape of viral trends. Through her latest single Melancholy, AViVA branches out with a more “introspective” sound that highlights the liberation presented to us when things in our lives end. Happy had the chance to speak with...
NSW Liberal government, the party who were single-handedly responsible for killing Sydney’s nightlife with pro-property developer “lockout” laws could actually be the party to show the nation that living with COVID is possible, and if successful, Gladys Berejiklian will be the premier who presents a compelling model to the rest of the country to (God willing) bring live music back to Australia.
Photo from Shakira’s El Dorado World Tour, via shakira.com. Born as Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll in Barranquilla, Colombia, Shakira has become known as the Queen of Latin Music. Having planted her feet in the industry for over three decades, Shakira has remained authentic as she navigated a tightrope balancing act between remaining genuine with her music and appealing to wider audiences, especially in the early 2000s when she ventured to make a footprint in the U.S. landscape. But, as we now know, her steadfast dedication to vocalizing her own blend of backgrounds has spoken to many. She draws inspiration from both her Colombian and Lebanese heritage, infusing a multitude of diverse styles and instruments into her music and her live performances, eluding commercial demands. From the beginning, Shakira shook the industry and the world with her authenticity, setting the stage with a unique set of sounds that would indicate her greater cultural impact in the U.S. music market and crown her a queen.
Travius Keandric Richardson, known professionally as Travius Keandric, is an American rapper, registered nurse, activist, and entrepreneur. Emerging from the Alabama Hip-Hop scene in the mid-2010s, he released his first independent album, Black Belt Island, to significant local success in 2021. We find comfort, joy, and entertainment in different song...
It’s no secret that the music industry is filled with countless pitfalls and scams. It’s especially difficult to be an artist in the industry, and these successful musicians used their platform to warn fans. Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan dropped some truth bombs about the music industry on The Joe...
BAR HARBOR — The Annex featured a rising artist who serenaded lucky listeners on Rodick Street on Monday. Carl Wockner, 35, traveled from Australia to Nashville, Tennessee, where he’s making dreams a reality. Wockner was named the first Australian artist to earn top honors at the International Acoustic Music Awards in 2015.
Fact: you cannot say "have you ever" in Australia without hearing a chorus of "ever felt like this" chime back. Round the Twist is one of Australia's most popular children's television series, cementing its place in the nation's cultural history through its often gross, sometimes dark, but always delightfully nonsense story lines (based on short stories by author Paul Jennings) on siblings Pete, Linda and Bronson Twist who grow up inside a lighthouse. Not to mention its absolutely banging theme song.
Be prepared to be amazed when it comes to the property portfolio of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban as the couple own many residences between them, including an idyllic farmhouse in Nicole's native Australia, a penthouse in Sydney, a condo in New York and a mansion in Los Angeles. However, they spend the majority of their time at their main family home in Nashville, Tennessee, which they bought in 2008 for $3.47million.
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban and their daughters showed up at the (digital) awarding of the Golden Globes. What a nice surprise to see all of the Kidman-Urban family at one gig! Nicole Kidman, 53, and Keith Urban, 53, usually complete such appointments on their own because, like many other parents, they take care of the privacy of their girls Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, 10. Photos showing the faces of the girls If you see both, you will look in vain on the Hollywood couple’s Instagram accounts or on magazine covers.

