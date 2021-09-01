Gregory J. Waldorf

Kip Gregory Kimberley, age 49, of Holland, MI, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 31 at home after lifelong challenges he valiantly confronted throughout his childhood and adulthood. As a Vietnamese war orphan, he was adopted at the age of 4 by Philip A. Kimberley and Jane G. Kimberley and lived in Holland MI, Vail CO, and Centralia IL during his childhood. Kip attended Missouri Military Academy in Mexico MO and graduated from Lakeland Senior High School, Florida Southern College with a BA, and Western Michigan University with an MA. His work experience included Hall Director at Eastern Washington University in Cheney WA, Residential Faculty and Activities Director at Missouri Military Academy, Resident Director at Thomas More Prep – Marion High School in Hays KS, Housing Coordinator in Odessa TX, Assistant Manager Walmart in Pecos TX and most recently a produce position at D & W in Holland. Kip’s passion was serving as a high school volleyball official which he did for 18 years in 6 different states, including West Michigan where he was actively participating just days before his death. Kip loved young children, especially his niece and nephew and great-nieces and nephews.