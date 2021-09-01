Cancel
Obituaries

Gregory J. Waldorf

 7 days ago

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Gregory J. Waldorf, age 63, of Avon, will be held on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 11:30 am. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service at Sacred Heart Church in Freeport.

Holland, MI

Kip Gregory Kimberley

Kip Gregory Kimberley, age 49, of Holland, MI, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 31 at home after lifelong challenges he valiantly confronted throughout his childhood and adulthood. As a Vietnamese war orphan, he was adopted at the age of 4 by Philip A. Kimberley and Jane G. Kimberley and lived in Holland MI, Vail CO, and Centralia IL during his childhood. Kip attended Missouri Military Academy in Mexico MO and graduated from Lakeland Senior High School, Florida Southern College with a BA, and Western Michigan University with an MA. His work experience included Hall Director at Eastern Washington University in Cheney WA, Residential Faculty and Activities Director at Missouri Military Academy, Resident Director at Thomas More Prep – Marion High School in Hays KS, Housing Coordinator in Odessa TX, Assistant Manager Walmart in Pecos TX and most recently a produce position at D & W in Holland. Kip's passion was serving as a high school volleyball official which he did for 18 years in 6 different states, including West Michigan where he was actively participating just days before his death. Kip loved young children, especially his niece and nephew and great-nieces and nephews.
North Beach, MD

Deceased = Stratton, John Barney

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the peaceful passing of John Barney Stratton of North Beach Maryland on 6 September 2021 at the age of 78. Barney was predeceased by his wife Carolyn, Carolyn's son Ronnie, and his parents Marion and Vera. Growing up in...
Avon, MN

Gregory J. Waldorf, 63, Avon

