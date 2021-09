This month OWC has introduced their new Jellyfish Manager 2.0 bringing with it a new design, dashboard and cloud backup interrogations with the most requested cloud backup services. Enabling you to run scheduled backups and if the worst should happen recover your data from the cloud. Jellyfish Manager 2.0 works directly with Jellyfish servers, a specialized shared storage device that allows multiple post-production video editors to work simultaneously with 4K, 6K, and 8K footage and will be available to all new customers and customers who have an active support plan very shortly.