(Sept 3): Oil headed for a back-to-back weekly gain, supported by signs that the global crude market is tightening and a weaker U.S. currency. West Texas Intermediate edged lower in early trade, but was still up 1.6% since last Friday. U.S. government data this week showed a larger-than-expected draw in crude inventories in the run-up to the disruption caused by Hurricane Ida. The dollar has retreated, making commodities including crude cheaper for overseas buyers.