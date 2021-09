Thank you, thank you Longmeadow town board for making a mask mandate for Longmeadow. I hope every one follows suit. Even if you save one life you did the right thing. I work at the Longmeadow Big Y and am a resident too. I'm very proud of you all. You are saving lives. When I offered a mask to an older customer, and informed him of Longmeadow’s mask mandate his first comment was; “Why did I bother getting a vaccine?” Not to be a wise ass, I said nothing. What I would have like to have said was; “You got the vaccine to save yourself, your family, and your friends. A mask now is for everyone else. Sorry its an inconvenience for the hour you’re here. Think about the employees who have to work for eight to nine hours with one. We all hate it. If we save one life, one person from being on a respirator, one family from worrying for a loved one. Thats why it’s worth it.”